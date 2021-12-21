Hold on tight for Rotterdam Rooftop Walk: coming in 2022

NewsEnvironmentCultureInnovationCitiesRotterdam
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
picture-of-Rotterdam-city-rooftop-with-bridges-connecting-them
Image: Rotterdampartners/Supplied

Between May 26 to June 24, during Rotterdam’s annual Architecture Month, visitors will get a chance to experience the city’s roofscape and cityscape through air bridges connecting rooftops!

If you’re a fan of city views, then you’re in luck as next year’s edition of Rotterdam Rooftop Days will bring a unique experience: an air route connecting different rooftops within the city centre and iconic buildings on the Coolsingel.

The event will feature some of Rotterdam’s 18 km of roofscape, with low admission prices for adults and free admission for children!

Experience the latest innovations

During the month-long event, not only you’ll walk between clouds, but you’ll also take a trip to the future.

The walk will highlight the latest and greatest rooftop innovations from companies and NGOs and how they fit in the city’s future. From green roofs technology, energy transition, water retention, and utilising rooftops as public spaces — you name it.

A swirl of art and technology

In a perfect blend between arts and sciences, the city of Rotterdam along with the event’s contributors hope to manifest their vision for the city’s rooftops, especially the unused spaces, as they aim to take advantage of their roofscape as fully and efficiently as possible.

concept-picture-of-people-walking-on-rooftop-bridges-Rotterdam
Image: Rotterdampartners/Supplied

In the eyes of the organizers, this programme will address and work towards a resolution for some of the challenges that await urban areas like Rotterdam in the future.

For example, shielding inhabitants from the effects of climate change and creating safe and vibrant public spaces in ever-crowding areas.

Will you be attending Rotterdam Rooftop Walk in 2022? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Rotterdampartners/Supplied

Previous articleRotterdam’s iconic ice skating rink remains open despite lockdown
Next article‘Friet’ or ‘patat’? The ultimate guide to Dutch fries
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Starting next summer, Prague will be just a night train away from Amsterdam

This really is the year for overnight trains. After welcoming the first sleeper train from Zurich, the Netherlands is getting...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Starting next summer, Prague will be just a night train away from Amsterdam

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
This really is the year for overnight trains. After welcoming the first sleeper train from Zurich, the Netherlands is getting ready for yet another...

‘Friet’ or ‘patat’? The ultimate guide to Dutch fries

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
The humble Dutch fries. In a nation known for fierce and unadulterated debates, the Dutch will disregard standard social manners in the spirit of...

Hold on tight for Rotterdam Rooftop Walk: coming in 2022

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
Between May 26 to June 24, during Rotterdam's annual Architecture Month, visitors will get a chance to experience the city’s roofscape and cityscape through...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X