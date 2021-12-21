Rotterdam’s iconic ice skating rink remains open despite lockdown

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Dutchies are hit hard with another lockdown this winter but not all is lost. In addition to walking and cycling, Rotterdam’s famous ice skating rink will stay open for the public to use.

Initially, the ice rink had to close like most sporting locations. But thanks to agreements with Rotterdam’s municipality, it is now considered an “outdoor sports location,” reports the AD. ⛸

Speedy action

As soon as the government announced lockdown measures, the ice skating rink organisers went into discussion with the municipality about whether or not the rink could continue operation.

The final decision comes as a relief to many skating fanatics and anyone looking to exercise and clear their head. ❄️

A great responsibility

However, this doesn’t go without strict measures in place — like most places, the rink closes at 5 PM, and the 400-metre track had to be readjusted to ensure maximum ventilation.

Nearly 35,000 visitors have already come to skate ever since the ice rink reopened for the winter earlier in November. But despite high demand, the number of visitors per hour is now limited to about 100 to 150.

Groups of more than two skaters are not allowed and catering on the ice must remain closed.

The ice skating rink director, Tijs Nederlof, indicated that the number of visitors might change in the next few weeks depending on the rink’s capacity. Still, they are determined to keep the municipality’s trust.

Have you gone to an ice skating rink this winter? Tell us your experiences in the comments!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

