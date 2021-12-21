Starting next summer, Prague will be just a night train away from Amsterdam

NewsEnvironmentInternationalPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
prague-charles-bridge
Image: TTstudio/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/72927061/stock-photo-prague-charles-bridge-czech-republic.html

This really is the year for overnight trains. After welcoming the first sleeper train from Zurich, the Netherlands is getting ready for yet another night train connecting multiple European capitals.

The night train to Prague is expected to run three times a week starting in the summer of 2022. The aim is to eventually have a daily connection between the Dutch and the Czech capital, the company behind the train announced on Twitter.

The tickets will go on sale starting in spring 2022. One way from Amsterdam to Prague (or vice versa) will come at about €65 euros on average, reports AD. More details on the exact ticket prices and seating will be released in the coming months. 🚄

European gems in one fell swoop

The train connects some of Europe’s highly popular destinations, so if Prague is not on the top of your bucket list, you can also head to Brussels, Berlin, or Dresden instead.

Run by train enthusiasts

The people behind the madness are the Dutch-Belgian initiative European Sleeper and the Czech RegioJet. Headquartered in Utrecht, the former is a young, rail company filled with train enthusiasts whose endeavours certainly don’t end with Prague! 🚆

The company plans to introduce another night train in 2023 — this time to Warsaw, Poland. 😍 After that they intend to get a new night train going from the Netherlands and Belgium to major European cities every single year.

READ MORE | Night trains to Venice, Prague, Milan, Verona (and more!) coming to the Netherlands

Europen Sleeper and RegioJet also wanted to extend the Prague night train to Ghent, Brugges, and Ostend. Unfortunately, the operating costs in Belgium are currently too high to execute this. But one never knows — the companies do want to revisit the idea in the future.

Demand for efficient trains and sustainable travel

So far, planes are still the standard for travel across Europe. ✈️ But we all know that they’re not the most sustainable option, so the demand for more trains that are fast and efficient is really not a surprise.

Traveling by train can reduce our carbon footprint — which is always a good thing!

READ MORE | 11 ways to live waste-free in the Netherlands

The European Commission also called for more and faster trains with better connections. They wanted cheaper and more accessible tickets to be available for travelers, so that train travel can overtake plane trips — at least when it comes to distances of up to 500 kilometres.

What do you think about the night train from Amsterdam to Prague? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: TTstudio/Depositphotos

Previous article‘Friet’ or ‘patat’? The ultimate guide to Dutch fries
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Hold on tight for Rotterdam Rooftop Walk: coming in 2022

Between May 26 to June 24, during Rotterdam's annual Architecture Month, visitors will get a chance to experience the city’s...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Starting next summer, Prague will be just a night train away from Amsterdam

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
This really is the year for overnight trains. After welcoming the first sleeper train from Zurich, the Netherlands is getting ready for yet another...

‘Friet’ or ‘patat’? The ultimate guide to Dutch fries

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
The humble Dutch fries. In a nation known for fierce and unadulterated debates, the Dutch will disregard standard social manners in the spirit of...

Hold on tight for Rotterdam Rooftop Walk: coming in 2022

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
Between May 26 to June 24, during Rotterdam's annual Architecture Month, visitors will get a chance to experience the city’s roofscape and cityscape through...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X