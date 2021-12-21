Starting next summer, Prague will be just a night train away from Amsterdam

This really is the year for overnight trains. After welcoming the first sleeper train from Zurich, the Netherlands is getting ready for yet another night train connecting multiple European capitals.

The night train to Prague is expected to run three times a week starting in the summer of 2022. The aim is to eventually have a daily connection between the Dutch and the Czech capital, the company behind the train announced on Twitter.

The tickets will go on sale starting in spring 2022. One way from Amsterdam to Prague (or vice versa) will come at about €65 euros on average, reports AD. More details on the exact ticket prices and seating will be released in the coming months. 🚄

European gems in one fell swoop

The train connects some of Europe’s highly popular destinations, so if Prague is not on the top of your bucket list, you can also head to Brussels, Berlin, or Dresden instead.

Run by train enthusiasts

The people behind the madness are the Dutch-Belgian initiative European Sleeper and the Czech RegioJet. Headquartered in Utrecht, the former is a young, rail company filled with train enthusiasts whose endeavours certainly don’t end with Prague! 🚆

The company plans to introduce another night train in 2023 — this time to Warsaw, Poland. 😍 After that they intend to get a new night train going from the Netherlands and Belgium to major European cities every single year.

Europen Sleeper and RegioJet also wanted to extend the Prague night train to Ghent, Brugges, and Ostend. Unfortunately, the operating costs in Belgium are currently too high to execute this. But one never knows — the companies do want to revisit the idea in the future.

Demand for efficient trains and sustainable travel

So far, planes are still the standard for travel across Europe. ✈️ But we all know that they’re not the most sustainable option, so the demand for more trains that are fast and efficient is really not a surprise.

Traveling by train can reduce our carbon footprint — which is always a good thing!

The European Commission also called for more and faster trains with better connections. They wanted cheaper and more accessible tickets to be available for travelers, so that train travel can overtake plane trips — at least when it comes to distances of up to 500 kilometres.

