Royal same-sex marriage: a Dutch question to be answered

Farah Al Mazouni
Dutch-Pricness-Amalia-and-her-sisters
Image: © RVD / Wesley de Wit https://www.royal-house.nl/photos/photo-sessions-king-willem-alexander-and-his-family

In a 2000 governmental ‘stance’, an heir of the Dutch throne should give up the throne if they want to marry a same-sex partner. Today, this is being questioned in view of a book about Princess Catharina-Amalia.

The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) raised a letter to Mark Rutte with a question regarding a royal heir’s same-sex marriage which was deemed impossible back in 2000.

The 2000 cabinet argument referenced kingship as hereditary, where the absence of a biological heir could cancel kingship since same-sex partners cannot have children.

“Do you think this fits with the standards and values ​​of the Netherlands in 2021?” the letter asks Rutte. The letter also demands further clarification regarding the children who result from a marriage between an heir to the throne and a partner of the same sex in relation to their eligibility for the monarchy later on. 👑

Timing

Today, the VVD’s parliamentary questions to Rutte came in light of political lawyer Peter Rehwinkel’s book “Amalia, duty calls.”

The author of the book argues that Princess Amalia must give up the Dutch throne if she wants to marry a woman while the VVD on the other hand wants Amalia to be able to keep the throne in such situation.

An answer to the VVD’s question by outgoing Prime Minister Rutte is requested within two weeks. ⌚

Feature Image: Wesley de Wit /© RVD

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

