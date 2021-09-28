Royal same-sex marriage: a Dutch question to be answered

In a 2000 governmental ‘stance’, an heir of the Dutch throne should give up the throne if they want to marry a same-sex partner. Today, this is being questioned in view of a book about Princess Catharina-Amalia.

The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) raised a letter to Mark Rutte with a question regarding a royal heir’s same-sex marriage which was deemed impossible back in 2000.

The 2000 cabinet argument referenced kingship as hereditary, where the absence of a biological heir could cancel kingship since same-sex partners cannot have children.

“Do you think this fits with the standards and values ​​of the Netherlands in 2021?” the letter asks Rutte. The letter also demands further clarification regarding the children who result from a marriage between an heir to the throne and a partner of the same sex in relation to their eligibility for the monarchy later on. 👑

Timing

Today, the VVD’s parliamentary questions to Rutte came in light of political lawyer Peter Rehwinkel’s book “Amalia, duty calls.”

The author of the book argues that Princess Amalia must give up the Dutch throne if she wants to marry a woman while the VVD on the other hand wants Amalia to be able to keep the throne in such situation.

An answer to the VVD’s question by outgoing Prime Minister Rutte is requested within two weeks. ⌚

