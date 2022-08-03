Schattig! Wolf cubs spotted in the Netherlands

Three wolf cubs were spotted outside Veluwe in the Netherlands for the first time. Here’s all you need to know about the new arrivals.

The happy news was delivered by the organisation Wolvenmeldpunt, which works with the implementation of nature policies here in the lowlands.

They had already established that two grown wolves, a male and a female, inhabited the area. Now it seems they’ve welcomed three little ones to the world! 😍

No cuddles allowed!

The little baby wolves are only 3 months old and cannot do anything on their own yet. Their parents are fully responsible for providing food, and the cubs don’t leave the house much at all.

That’s why Wolvenmeldpunt has issued a warning for Dutchies who might want to see this natural wonder: don’t approach the wolves! ⛔

Not only can you scare the cubs with your terrifying human-ness and stanky human smell, but the far less cute grown-up wolves are likely close by — and they do NOT like it when strangers touch their babies.

Should we be scared?

We get it, wolves sound dangerous. And it’s smart to be a little scared of the wolves and stay as far away from them as possible.

As NOS reports, Dutch farmers, in particular, have been very vocal about their concerns for their sheep, now that tons of wolves are roaming the Dutch countryside (calm down, folks, it’s only three packs and a few solo roamers).

The experts are very clear, however: don’t stress too much. The wolves rarely eat sheep, and if they do, it’s usually not the packs that hunt them but the solo-roaming ones.

So, if you’re a sheep farmer in the Veluwe area, you can sleep relatively tight at night. 😅

The main danger connected to the arrival of the new little ones is that if humans approach the cubs (you know, for the ‘gram), the grown-up wolves might panic.

The wolves might get themselves onto roads and other places they really shouldn’t be.

So, in case that wasn’t clear already: PLEASE don’t cuddle the wolf babies. 😭

