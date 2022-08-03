Problems on the horizon: Schiphol limits number of travellers in autumn

While the optimists among us thought Schiphol’s current chaotic state would be a summer spectacle only, it looks like the Amsterdam airport has its work cut out for autumn.

Already expecting problems ahead, the Netherlands’ biggest airport has decided to limit the number of travellers that can pass through its gates in September and October.

In September, Schiphol will permit 67,500 per day before raising the number slightly to 69,500 per day in October, reports RTL Nieuws.

Continued security staff shortage

Despite efforts to manage the situation over the summer, Schiphol is still suffering from a severe lack of security personnel.

And while 300 security guards will be hired over the coming months, it still won’t be enough to man the security belts during the impending autumn holidays.

During the two-week-long school holiday in October, Schiphol is expecting an average of 3,500 extra passengers per day at the airport.

Autumn wardrobes cause longer queues

By continuing this summer’s measures, the airport is hoping to prevent queues and cancelled flights in autumn. But not even capping the number of travellers in September and October will be enough to guarantee a problem-free autumn holiday.

Schiphol explains that, even with extra staff, fewer people will be able to board their flights in autumn than in August.

Why? Well, it’s a seasonal effect. 🍂

In autumn, people simply wear more clothes, and the more coats, boots, and scarves that have to be put in the security bins, the longer the whole ordeal will take. 🤷

KLM doesn’t expect to cancel flights

While a handful of airlines scrapped their flights from Schiphol this summer, KLM is standing its ground. The Dutch airline carries about half of Schiphols passengers and is not planning on cancelling any flights in the autumn.

Instead, the Dutch royal airline is planning to sell fewer seats in autumn. They’re hoping that by booking fewer people onto their planes, they can avoid cancelling entire flights.

Well, good luck, we say. 😅

