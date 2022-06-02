Queen Máxima jumps out of plane over Breda (and yes, there’s a video)

There are many things that you’d imagine are on the average royal’s to-do list: shake hands, cut ribbons, attend speeches — but jumping out of a plane? Well, that’s what sat on Queen Máxima’s list yesterday.

On June 1, Queen Máxima went on a working visit to the Defensie Para School (Defense Para School) in Breda. Pretty standard.

Actually no, not standard

According to a press release, the visit started as one would expect. The queen spoke with military personnel about their training, and she listened to a briefing on the work of the DPS.

Next on the agenda was a demonstration on folding the parachutes — oh, and how to jump.

Why? Because the queen was there to get the full experience, and that included jumping out of a plane. 😳

Before you go imagining the queen free falling through the air above Breda, we’ll add that she did this in tandem with a supervisor.

And here’s the video

But let’s say no more, please enjoy this video of the queen of the Netherlands jumping out of a plane:

To be fair to the queen, she seemed quite happy to be falling from a plane. While some weaker souls may pass out as soon as their feet left the cockpit, Máxima was smiling and waving during her descent.

Now there’s something you probably never expected to see. Alright Elizabeth, your turn. 👑

