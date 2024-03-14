Schiphol wants to ban night flights; here’s how it will affect you

Radical red-eye reduction 🛫

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
photo-of-schiphol-airport-as-plans-to-ban-night-flights-progress
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/night-flight-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=358814308

It looks like Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport could restrict night flights as soon as April 2025. While noise levels and carbon emissions will be reduced around the area, ticket prices are set to rise.

Schiphol is implementing its plan to ban night flights six months earlier than expected, De Telegraaf shared. But why?

10,000 fewer night flights each year

Last Friday, the airport informed cargo companies that it would be closed completely to flights arriving between 12 AM and 5 AM and departing between 12 AM and 6 AM. 

The cuts come as Schiphol continues efforts to meet its climate targets, so the neighbours will certainly be in for more peaceful nights.

READ MORE | How do the Dutch feel about climate change?

But what does it mean for those who look to travel on a budget?

Holidaymakers hit hard

The less popular night flight time slots are crucial for budget airlines like Transavia to keep their ticket prices low. 

The cutbacks are a harsh blow for the late-night travel providers, who told De Telegraaf that “travellers will have to leave at night from Dusseldorf or Brussels because other Dutch airports are also closed.”

READ MORE | How to get to and from Amsterdam’s airport: the easy guide

And it’s not just Transavia passengers who will suffer. Travellers flying with TUI will also see a significant impact on the flight schedule they can provide in these circumstances, reports Luchtvaart Nieuws.

It seems like Schiphol’s planned cuts won’t be without turbulence for many customers. 😫

How do you feel about Schiphol’s plan to cut night flights? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Geert Wilders has given up the NL prime minister position — but why?
