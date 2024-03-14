Geert Wilders has given up the NL prime minister position — but why?

In an interesting turn of events, the party leaders of the new Dutch government coalition have agreed to remain in parliament, rather than join the cabinet of ministers.

That means Geert Wilders, leader of the PVV and winner of the Dutch 2023 elections, will not become the prime minister of the new cabinet, reports the NOS.

The news might come as a shock to many, considering his explicit ambitions to lead the Netherlands. But there was a lack of support for him as PM, prompting Wilders to confirm the news himself:

Translation: “I can only become prime minister if all parties in the coalition support it. That was not the case. I want a right-wing cabinet. Less asylum and immigration. Dutch people number 1. The love for my country and my voters is great and more important than my own position. I love the Netherlands. ❤️”

Dilan Yesilgöz, leader of the VVD and outgoing Minister of Justice, is also prepared to remain in the House of Representatives, along with Pieter Omtzigt (leader of the NSC) and Caroline Van Der Plas (leader of the BBB).

What happens next?

Since the coalition party leaders have agreed to stay in the Dutch parliament, the question of who will become ministers and state secretaries now arises.

The NOS reports that this coalition will likely have an “extra-parliamentary cabinet,” which is more loosely connected to the parliament than a regular cabinet and has no firm coalition agreement.

Ministers and state secretaries can be members of a political party or come from outside politics.

It remains to be seen just how long it will take for this coalition to form. And that’s if it comes together at all, especially considering the last extra-parliamentary cabinet dates back to the 1970s.

The parties will continue their negotiations with the government scout Kim Putters. Until then, it’s anyone’s game.

