How busy is Schiphol today? These Facebook groups speak nothing but facts

The adventure of travelling by plane has changed completely. It used to be one of the most glorious parts of the holiday for many.

Nowadays, the experience of flying from Schiphol is more like the Hunger Games and there is only one way to survive: Facebook groups.

Community for airport victims!

These airport-related Facebook groups are one of the more trendy places to be right now (apart from your holiday destination, of course).

The victims (passengers) of Schiphol and other Dutch airports are not only discussing things like what should be the name of their group (Shitphol or Schiphell? Let’s be honest, it’s a hard one!) but also sharing live updates about their situation on the airport.

Some popular groups for internationals in the Netherlands is the Expats enjoying Dutch Airport Queues, while Dutchies are getting their Schiphol updates from rijen en drukte schiphol.

You can have some sort of community feeling while being part of these groups! While the group will not protect you from having to camp at the airport, you can still give each other tips on how to sue different airlines and which terminal offers free sandwiches for the victims. Sounds fun, right?

Surviving the airport chaos

You definitely want to check all the other travel possibilities before booking your plane ticket, because it can quickly turn into a nightmare.

If you are planning to fly or just want to read a few horror stories from the other members, this is the place to be!

Other important English language groups in the topic are Schiphol live in English and Queues and crowds at Schiphol.

We recommend you go to the airport early, and if it’s possible, do not check in any luggage! Hopefully, things go smoothly if you decide to fly in the near future.

If not, these groups are also great for venting.

Have you been to a Dutch airport lately? How was your experience? Tell us in the comments!