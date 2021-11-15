Bye Felicia: Shell is leaving the Netherlands and moving to the UK

You know that sigh of relief you experience when that one controversial family member finally excuses themselves from the Christmas dinner table? Well, the Netherlands can finally say dag to one controversial relative.

The Dutch oil and gas company, Shell, will be excusing itself from the Netherlands indefinitely. In fact, it’s found itself some new family in the UK.

Shell becomes British

As part of a process to simplify its structure, Shell will be packing up shop at its head office in The Hague and move across the water to the UK.

It seems the company will forego its Dutch heritage altogether, as the move will make Shell a fully British company — on paper at least.

According to the company’s press release, Shell will continue to be present in the Netherlands (bit ominous, but okay) however, board and management meetings will now be held across the pond.

Feature Image: ricochet69/Depositphotos