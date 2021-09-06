For health and productivity — could the Netherlands see a shorter work week?

The Dutch trade union CNV is devoting their efforts towards a change for 30 hours werkweek as opposed to 36+ working hours, citing an increase in burnout among Dutchies.

In a CNV study, one in five workers in the Netherlands is facing burnout as this percentage drastically doubled from 11% to 21% due to the coronavirus crisis. 36% of workers are shown to face work-related stress the longer the crisis lasts, while 42% of workers are doing their work with less pleasure — who could say no to working less at this point? 😪

In a grim reference to their latest data, CNV chairman Piet Fortuin warns that the burnout situation is “getting more and more dire.” 🤯⏰

Justification and support

In an argument in favour of a four-day workweek, Fortuin looks at examples of companies that already made the switch where workers are shown to be “happier, more efficient, and more productive.”

“The corona crisis teaches us that we can switch faster than we thought.” says Fortuin “now that the economy is thriving again, it is a logical time to switch to a four-day workweek.”

The CNV study shows widespread support from workers where 66% see that a four-day workweek would lead to lower illness absenteeism, 73% say it will improve overall work-life balance, and 62% agree that it will create more time for informal care and volunteer work.

Similarly, 48% of workers believe a 30 hours workweek will make them more productive and efficient. 💪

Feature Image: HayDmitriy/Depositphotos