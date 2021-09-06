20,000 people protest in Amsterdam over, well, basically everything

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
people-with-mouth-masks-at-protest
Image: Ian Harber/Unsplash

About 20,000 people gathered for a seven-kilometre long march through the Dutch capital yesterday.

Under the motto “Together for the Netherlands,” the crowd protested the Dutch government’s coronavirus measures…but also the childcare allowance scandal, the Groningen affair, and the housing shortage. What a list! 😬

Municipality urged people not to join the crowds

Prior to the march, the organiser, Michel Reijinga, said he expected it to be “the largest demonstration since the introduction of the corona measures” with some 50,000 participants, reports the NOS.

However, before the march even began the Amsterdam municipality was urging people not to join due to crowds. The majority of participants were unmasked and failed to practice social distancing.

Flags, yellow umbrellas, and heart balloons could all be seen at the march. Protesters also carried signs with slogans such as “QR code goes too far” and Covid vaccine is poison.”

Super gezellig

Despite the large numbers (and lack of COVID-safety), a spokesperson from the municipality said the demonstration was carried out in a calm and pleasant manner.

The organisers had arranged for the demonstration to finish at 3 PM on Dam Square, but by that time march was still ongoing. By 4.30 PM most protesters had arrived at the square. The municipality allowed the delay.

What do you think of this giant protest? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Ian Harber/Unsplash

Christine Stein Hededam
  1. See the crowds at the GP. Perfectly safe, apparently. See the protest, ah yes no mask s, no social distancing- terribly unsafe.

