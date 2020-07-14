A 14-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital after being stabbed in Rotterdam. 

The incident occurred last night on the Kruiskade.

Police say they have arrested two 17-year-old girls at the Diergaardesingel in relation to the incident. One of the girls is from Rotterdam, and the other from Vlaardingen.

However, police say that what happened is still unclear. More arrests could still be made. As part of the investigation, police are examining camera footage and other resources to discover what happened.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook to stay up to date with the latest news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.