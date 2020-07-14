A 14-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital after being stabbed in Rotterdam.

The incident occurred last night on the Kruiskade.

Police say they have arrested two 17-year-old girls at the Diergaardesingel in relation to the incident. One of the girls is from Rotterdam, and the other from Vlaardingen.

Update steekincident #Rotterdam: het slachtoffer is een 14-jarige jongen uit Rotterdam. De twee jonge vrouwen die zijn aangehouden op de #Diergaardesingel zijn 17 jaar en komen uit Vlaardingen en Rotterdam. Het onderzoek wordt voorgezet. Meer aanhoudingen worden niet uitgesloten. — Politie Rotterdam eo (@Politie_Rdam) July 13, 2020

However, police say that what happened is still unclear. More arrests could still be made. As part of the investigation, police are examining camera footage and other resources to discover what happened.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook to stay up to date with the latest news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva