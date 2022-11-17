The Netherlands could see SNOW this weekend with temps dropping below zero

It’s time to break out the glühwein (mulled wine) and cry over energy bills, because colder-than-average temperatures are expected to hit the Netherlands this weekend — with a chance of snow! ☃️

Temperatures are set to dip below zero, which is unseasonable cold for this time of year, writes RTL Nieuws.

In fact, previous years have always seen an average of about 10 degrees Celsius for mid-to-late November. Brrr!

Winter is (definitely) coming

Talking to RTL Nieuws, meteorologist Martijn Dorrestein even hinted at temperatures falling to an icy -4 degrees!

This weekend will mark the arrival of a cold stream of air from Eastern Europe, with Saturday the first day to have temperatures around freezing.

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

However, it’s largely the north and northeast of the country that’ll feel this cold wave’s chilly fingers.

The south of the Netherlands still receives comparatively warmer weather, due to a supply of warm air from Southern Europe.

Here today, gone next week

Unfortunately for Frosty (and hoera for our energy bills), these surprisingly icy temperatures aren’t expected to last longer than a week.

Temperatures next Thursday are set to be around 10 degrees Celsius during the day and 5 degrees at night.

What do you think about these surprisingly icy temperatures? Tell us all about it in the comments below!