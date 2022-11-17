The Netherlands could see SNOW this weekend with temps dropping below zero

FeaturedNewsWeather
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
photo-of-bikes-in-amsterdam-in-snow
Snowy bikes in Amsterdam the Netherlands at sunset

It’s time to break out the glühwein (mulled wine) and cry over energy bills, because colder-than-average temperatures are expected to hit the Netherlands this weekend — with a chance of snow! ☃️

Temperatures are set to dip below zero, which is unseasonable cold for this time of year, writes RTL Nieuws.

In fact, previous years have always seen an average of about 10 degrees Celsius for mid-to-late November. Brrr!

Winter is (definitely) coming

Talking to RTL Nieuws, meteorologist Martijn Dorrestein even hinted at temperatures falling to an icy -4 degrees!

This weekend will mark the arrival of a cold stream of air from Eastern Europe, with Saturday the first day to have temperatures around freezing.

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

However, it’s largely the north and northeast of the country that’ll feel this cold wave’s chilly fingers.

The south of the Netherlands still receives comparatively warmer weather, due to a supply of warm air from Southern Europe.

Here today, gone next week

Unfortunately for Frosty (and hoera for our energy bills), these surprisingly icy temperatures aren’t expected to last longer than a week.

Temperatures next Thursday are set to be around 10 degrees Celsius during the day and 5 degrees at night.

What do you think about these surprisingly icy temperatures? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The Amsterdam Light Festival is almost here, here’s how to enjoy it
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

The Amsterdam Light Festival is almost here, here’s how to enjoy it

Nothing brightens up a dark December evening like a marvellous light festival, and Amsterdam is preparing for just that. Between...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

The Amsterdam Light Festival is almost here, here’s how to enjoy it

Juni Moltubak - 0
Nothing brightens up a dark December evening like a marvellous light festival, and Amsterdam is preparing for just that. Between December 1 and January...

Squatters occupy Russian billionaire’s Amsterdam building — and the court says they can stay

Gaelle Salem - 0
A group of squatters who moved into out-of-town Russian billionaire Arkady Volozh’s building in Amsterdam will be allowed to stay. We're not sure if...

Why does the Netherlands love orange? The full explainer

Emily Burger - 5
Ever wondered why the Dutch wear orange to pretty much any national occasion, when the colour is not even in their flag? The answer...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X