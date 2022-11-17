BREAKING: three sentenced to life in prison after MH17 flight downing

Photo-of-men-investigating-wreckage-MH17-downing
Image: Dutch Ministry of Defence/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0

Three suspects involved in the MH17 case have officially been handed down life sentences by the District Court of The Hague. A fourth suspect has been acquitted.

The suspects were deemed co-perpetrators in the downing of the passenger plane that crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17th, 2014, writes the NOS.

The Malaysia Airlines flight flew over Eastern Ukraine while fighting occurred between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army. Over 200 Dutch citizens were on board when the plane was shot down by a missile.

Played an essential role

The District Court of The Hague stated that the suspects played an essential role in firing the Buk missile that hit the plane, killing 298 people in total.

The perpetrators did not intend to hit a passenger plane, but rather assumed it was a military aircraft. Still, the actions were of criminal nature.

“Life in prison” — but not really

Firstly, two of the three people who were sentenced, Sergey Dubinskiy and Igor Girkin, are Russian. However, it is uncertain whether they will ever actually end up behind bars.

Why? Russia doesn’t allow its own nationals to be extradited.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the third suspect, Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, is also unknown, NU.nl reports.

There will still be some repercussions for the convicts. The court also ruled that the men must pay roughly €16 million in compensation to the next of kin of their victims.

Feature Image: Dutch Ministry of Defence/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

