The Amsterdam Light Festival is almost here, here’s how to enjoy it

Nothing brightens up a dark December evening like a marvellous light festival, and Amsterdam is preparing for just that.

Between December 1 and January 22, the Dutch capital will be sprinkled with light fixtures, in Amsterdam Light Festival’s eleventh edition.

Imagine beyond

A mix of Dutch and international artists have created as many as 20 artworks, around the theme of “Imagine Beyond” — a concept designed to entice the audience’s imagination.

The creative theme was inspired by the imaginative spirit with which Amsterdam itself was created. It also hopes to foster imaginative ideas about the future of the Dutch capital.

How to get the best light festival experience

If you want to enjoy the Amsterdam Light Festival, you can wander the picturesque canal streets of Amsterdam between 5 PM and 11 PM.

You can always walk around on your own, but the experience is bound to get even more interesting if you join a guided tour of the festival.

Here are some options for those looking for the full experience:

The whole route will typically take a bit over an hour to walk, but that all depends on your own speed. Just remember to wrap up in warm clothes — the Netherlands is about to take a turn for the cold! 🥶

What are your top tips for a great light festival experience? Tell us in the comments below!