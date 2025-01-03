Snow alert: These Dutch provinces should get ready for a frosty weekend

🎵 Do you wanna build a sneeuwman? 🎵

Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
If you live in the northeast of the Netherlands, you might want to get your good snow gloves out this weekend. ❄️

Residents of four to five Dutch provinces might wake up to a white surprise this Sunday, reports NU.nl.

Snow on Sunday morning

Residents of Overijssel, Drenthe, Friesland, Groningen, and some parts of the Veluwe (Gelderland) should be prepared to see snow this weekend.

READ NEXT | Dutch winter culture: time to get your skates on!

With a high chance of frost in the night between Saturday and Sunday, snow is likely to fall and stick around in the first hours of Sunday.

However, it won’t last long: in Zeeland, rain will start falling as early as 7 AM on Sunday, and it is expected to reach the northeast of the country by the afternoon.

The morning snow might melt away then, resulting in some dangerous icy roads, meteorologists tell NU.nl.

“Winter precipitation” incoming

The rest of the Netherlands, too, should brace for a weekend of “winter precipitation,” warn meteorologists.

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

Throughout both Saturday and Sunday, the weather will changeable in most of the country, alternating rain, hail, and wet snow.

Time to bundle up and dig out that old knitting project, lieve mensen. 🥰

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Dutch Quirk #104: Be prescribed only paracetamol by every Dutch doctor
Dutch police arrest suspect of Rotterdam’s deadly shooting spree
