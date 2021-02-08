A code orange weather warning will remain in place until at least Monday midday after the Netherlands woke up under another heavy blanket of snow this morning. What does this mean for the country?

Firstly, travel is currently extremely restricted. Due to a combination of strong winds and drifting snow, conditions on Dutch roads remain very dangerous in the centre and north of the country, the NOS reports. The Rijkswaterstaat has advised that people should only travel if absolutely necessary.

There were 450 incidents reported on the roads over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Rijkswaterstaat, Debby van Slegtenhorst, tells the NOS. The Rijkswaterstaat has also reported that the A50 is currently closed in Ravenstein in the directions of Oss and Arnhem — it’s not looking so good.

⛔ | We krijgen meerdere meldingen van geschaarde vrachtwagens op de #A50 bij Ravenstein. De weg is hier in beide richtingen DICHT. In ons liveblog vind je de omleidingen: https://t.co/d0HnotSfrQ. (📸: @TLouter) pic.twitter.com/j92Pgx4BuI — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) February 8, 2021

Drive carefully

Of course, there are many across the country who must take to the roads due to a crucial profession.

The Rijkswaterstaat advises that in these cases, drivers must adjust their driving style. Drivers are asked to keep a sufficient distance from other cars, drive slowly and only switch lanes when absolutely necessary.

Train lines slowly opening up again

This morning, the NS is trying to get some train routes up and running once again. A spokesperson for the NS tells the NOS that “everything depends on how the snow is doing.”

NOS reports that only sprinter trains will start running today and intercity trains will remain cancelled. However, the success of these sprinter trains remains uncertain because many switch failures have been reported across tracks. Use the NS Journey Planner to find out if your train has been affected.

Many primary schools remain closed

Primary schools across the country were set to open today following a seven-week lockdown, however, many will keep their doors closed for now due to the weather warning.

Many teachers would be unable to make it to work due to bad road conditions and those who could would be restricted in who they can teach due to strict coronavirus measures.

“We decided to stay closed because it was expected that there would be chaos on the road and in public transport,” Rien Spies, board member of the Agora Zaanstreek foundation, tells the NOS.

Feature Image: Iris/Unsplash.