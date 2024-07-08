After a successful connection between Brussels and Prague, the European sleeper is working on a route to Venice and the Alps.

According to Treinreizigers.nl, the new sleeper train will run from February 2025 until easter in April.

The Dutch cities of Rotterdam and Utrecht will get access to the sleeper, travelling via Belgium to the Austrian ski resorts and then to Venice as the last stop on the route.

Connecting capitals

The European Sleeper train has been running three times a week between Brussels and Berlin since May 2023.

At the beginning of 2024, the route was then extended to include Prague, Czechia and Dresden, Germany, connecting four European capital cities by night train.

Welcome aboard the inaugural European Sleeper train ES 453 Bruxelles-Midi – Praha hl.n. via Antwerpen, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dresden!

The train is 15 cars long. pic.twitter.com/XJOWwTXD5S — doc7austin (@doc7austin) March 25, 2024

Better than flying

European Sleeper co-founder Elmer van Buuren says that the train is meant to leave Brussels on a Wednesday and return from Venice on a Sunday. “The ticket prices are also more attractive than an airplane ticket to the Alps during peak season.”

The budding train company is hoping to extend its routes to the south of France and Barcelona by 2025 or 2026.

Tickets for the current sleeper train from Brussels to Prague via Amsterdam and Berlin are currently available.

Will you be trying out this new sleeper train?