Hop on! These new sleeper trains are coming to the Netherlands next year

All aboard! 🚞

NewsInternational
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/alps.html?filter=all&qview=279221654

After a successful connection between Brussels and Prague, the European sleeper is working on a route to Venice and the Alps.

According to Treinreizigers.nl, the new sleeper train will run from February 2025 until easter in April.

The Dutch cities of Rotterdam and Utrecht will get access to the sleeper, travelling via Belgium to the Austrian ski resorts and then to Venice as the last stop on the route.

Connecting capitals

The European Sleeper train has been running three times a week between Brussels and Berlin since May 2023.

READ MORE | REVIEW: We slept our way from Amsterdam to Berlin on the new European Sleeper train

At the beginning of 2024, the route was then extended to include Prague, Czechia and Dresden, Germany, connecting four European capital cities by night train.

Better than flying

European Sleeper co-founder Elmer van Buuren says that the train is meant to leave Brussels on a Wednesday and return from Venice on a Sunday. “The ticket prices are also more attractive than an airplane ticket to the Alps during peak season.”

The budding train company is hoping to extend its routes to the south of France and Barcelona by 2025 or 2026.

Tickets for the current sleeper train from Brussels to Prague via Amsterdam and Berlin are currently available.

Will you be trying out this new sleeper train? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
14 things you’ll find in Dutch houses that make internationals go: “Wait, what?”
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This Dutchman was jailed for raping a child, now he gets to represent the NL at the Olympics

Dutch beach volleyball pro, Steven Van de Velde, is currently facing the heat as prior convictions for sex with a...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

14 things you’ll find in Dutch houses that make internationals go: “Wait, what?”

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Love them or hate them, the Dutch are fiercely unique (even though they may not dress like it). One of the best examples of this...

Dutch Quirk #76: Say ‘I learn you’ when they want to teach you something

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Let’s set the scene: you’re complaining to your significant other about not getting the hang of a phrase in Dutch. They smile at you,...

This Dutchman was jailed for raping a child, now he gets to represent the NL at the Olympics

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 2
Dutch beach volleyball pro, Steven Van de Velde, is currently facing the heat as prior convictions for sex with a minor resurface following his...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.