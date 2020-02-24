After the triple storm combo of the past weeks, some of us might expect that the weather will get better, especially with spring on the horizon. Well, unfortunately, it seems like we’ll have to settle for continuing to daydream about better weather.

This afternoon, the wind will pick throughout the coastal areas, and we’ll have more of the good ole’ rain, RTL Nieuws reports. Prepare to do your relaxing indoors, because it will be stormy throughout this week!

If there is some good news it’s that in the south it won’t be that windy, so the carnival parades are good to go after being cancelled last weekend.

How will the rest of the week look in the Netherlands?

On Tuesday the weather should be somewhat better, and the avoidant sun will show its face from time to time from above the clouds. In the afternoon there will be rain and wind, something we are all too used to by now.

The rest of the week will be, well, messy. For Wednesday and Thursday, there will be temperature drops, and we might even get hail and wet snow.

And in Limburg, our favourite mountain province of the Netherlands, snow might fall again in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, and because of the cold temperatures, it might stick around for a day or two.

The weather should get better on Friday, but as with all things weather-related in the Netherlands, don’t rely on it.

