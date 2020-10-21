From tonight (Wednesday) to tomorrow, the meteor shower Orionids will be lighting up the early morning sky. Clear weather provided, you should be able to spot around 30 shooting stars per hour.

Meteorologists say to set the alarms for 5 AM, reports NU.nl. “Then the stars can be clearly seen through the clouds.”

The temperature is forecast to hang around a tolerable 13 to 14 degrees overnight, so grab a blanket and head outside for some fresh air. Then look to the south, toward the constellation Orion.

Sorry, Limburgers

Limburgers, pour yourself some coffee because you’ll do best to stay up until about 2 AM tonight. It’s meant to be cloudy in your area around during the peak hours, but you’ll still be able to catch a generous 20 or so stars per hour if you’re willing to lose sleep over it.

For those more inclined toward their beauty sleep, you’ll have the rest of the week to poke your head out the window. The falling space rock plummeting at speeds of over 200,000 kilometres an hour will still be visible, just to a lesser extent.

Feature Image: Neale Iasalle/Pexels