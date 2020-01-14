Just like last week, the weather has nothing very wintery in store for the Netherlands. You might think this sounds nice, but it just means that we will see plenty of rain, wind, and grey skies, Weerplaza reports.

Tuesday and Wednesday: disgusting

Today and tomorrow will be particularly disgusting. You can expect wind all day, along with showers every now and then, in case you might get too comfortable. The wind is coming from the south-west, and is therefore a warm wind.

This won’t help you to enjoy the weather any more, but it is actually predicted to be 5 degrees above the average temperature for January today and tomorrow- between 10 and 11 degrees depending on where in the country you are. Today will begin with clear skies in some places, but by midday we’ll be seeing wind and rain, which will also be the opening act (and main act) of Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday: colder but still ew

The rest of the week will be slightly less mild and wet- temperatures will make their way down to appropriate levels for January. This, like pretty much everything else in this news report, does not mean that it will be particularly enjoyable, though. It will be mostly dry: rain will fall during the night, but you probably don’t need a rain jacket if you’ll be outside during the day.

Weekend: less windy, but nothing to get excited about

As the weekend draws in, it will get even colder, but still a little above the January average. The wind will also dissipate a bit over the weekend.

Will we ever see winter again in the Netherlands? Let us know your weather predictions in the comments below.

Feature image: Vlad Chetan/Pexels