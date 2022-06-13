Grab your binoculars! The Netherlands is about to see a strawberry supermoon

June’s full moon is swiftly approaching, and it’s 2022’s first Strawberry supermoon! This funky phenomenon will pink up the Netherlands’ night skies this Tuesday.

The only bad news? You have to get up at the crack of dawn to see it. 😬

The moon sets at exactly 4:46 AM on Tuesday morning. About thirty minutes before this, it will appear extra-large on the southwestern horizon turning a stunning orangey-pink colour. Zo mooi!

Where can it be seen?

Ok so, this all depends on the cloud cover. In the middle and northern parts of the Netherlands, there is a chance of clouds forming that might get in the way of actually seeing the supermoon.

But there’s good news! The moon will come into view again on Tuesday evening — if the Dutch weather allows for it of course. 😒

However, no need to cry if you miss this one. The next supermoon will take place on the 13th of July — and it’s expected to be the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year! Geweldig!

What is a supermoon, exactly?

For those unfamiliar with the astrological phenomenon, a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full.

This means that it appears slightly more dramatic than the usual run-of-the-mill full moon you see on a monthly basis.

READ MORE | Roosegaarde night of stars to light up Leiden’s summer sky

The size of tomorrow’s supermoon will be about 6 to 7% larger and 13% brighter than a regular full moon. When you’re lucky, these differences may be visible to the naked eye, says NU.

Supermoons are a pretty rare occurrence (especially this year as we’ll only be getting two of them).

If you’re willing to sacrifice some shut-eye, an early wake-up call might just be worth it to get a teensy glimpse and capture it on camera. 📸

Will you be waking up early for this year’s strawberry supermoon? Let us know in the comments! 👇