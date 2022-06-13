Don’t panic! NL-Alert to go out at noon Monday, Ukrainians particularly warned

On June 13, millions of residents of the Netherlands will receive a warning test message on their phones at noon — including the country’s Ukrainian refugees.

The NL-Alert message is part of a national test by the Netherlands, which they can use to warn people about incoming dangers, such as unexpected storms and major fires.

Test or no test, it’s always a bit daunting at first to receive a very loud and disruptive DM from the Dutch government.

Ukrainian refugees warned

That’s why the Dutch government took a moment to consider the recent influx of Ukrainian refugees.

This national test message (accompanied by a very loud alarm) will potentially reach tens of thousands of Ukrainians in the Netherlands who were forced to flee the war in their country — and the last thing they need is another fright.

In order to ensure this doesn’t happen, last week, the Ministry of Justice and Security sent out a message in Ukrainian and Russian.

The text warns the refugees that today’s message is a test and they have nothing to worry about.

What will the message look like?

The NL-Alert test will appear as a pop-up notification on your phone, along with a loud alarm noise.

It reads as follows:

NL-Alert 13-06-2022 12:00: TEST MESSAGE. The government warns you during emergencies via NL-Alert. You can then read what to do and where you can find more information. Visit www.nl-alert.nl *** TEST MESSAGE Netherlands Government Public Warning System. No action required. More information: www.nl-alert.nl/english “

The message will not only appear on your mobile screens but also on digital advertising billboards and public transport travel information screens.

