The Netherlands and International Schools – All you need to know in 2019 when it comes to picking an international education in the Netherlands
What are international schools?
International schools in the Netherlands are schools in which children who are not native to the Netherlands (usually) study at. The schools therefore have a variety of different cultures and nationalities within the school and they have an international education.
They either have an international curriculum, which is recognized everywhere, or they take up the national curriculum of a different country (for example a British international school would follow a British curriculum). Either way, they are known for being culturally different.
If you’re new to the whole school system in the Netherlands and wondering what the hell we might be going on about, then be sure to check our other guide to schools in the Netherlands first. Else this whole thing about international schools in the Netherlands may get a tad confusing if you’re new here. 😉
Now let us give you the low down on international schools in the Netherlands:
How do you qualify for international schools in the Netherlands?
Not everyone qualifies to go to an international school and this is set by the Dutch Ministry of Education, so be sure to check that you qualify (well, your little one) before you make this kind of decision. You must be:
- A child who was not born into a Dutch family and is planning on staying in the Netherlands for a limited amount of time
OR
- A child with Dutch nationality, however the parents are due to be temporarily stationed abroad for at least 2 years and will leave within 2 years
OR
- A child who is from a Dutch family, but who have perused their education abroad themselves and therefore want to have their child in a similar learning environment
Without one of these conditions being met, you won’t be able to put your child into an international school in the Netherlands. Sorrrryy.
How much does it cost to go to an international school in the Netherlands?
The costs of international schools in the Netherlands?! That’s the big scary question that people would rather avoid.
Well, international schools in the Netherlands certainly aren’t cheap (for private education especially). You have a choice of Dutch public international schools and private international schools. A public primary charges around €3,600 to €6,600 per year and a secondary costs around €5,500 – €8,500 per year. Private international schools are much, much more – you are looking to pay as much as €25,000 per year! These are all mandatory fees and don’t include extracurricular activities and other school trips.
Ouch…
What is the curriculum in international schools?
Each school varies, so it’s worth looking up the actual school to see what curriculum they follow. However, I will give you the quick low-down on what curriculum and what language is usually used at international schools in Holland.
If you are looking for a school who teaches the curriculum in your native language, try a Foreign National School – these schools will teach in their native language. For example a ‘British International School’ will teach in English. However, in general, the language of teaching for private international schools and Dutch schools is usually English, therefore this would be the best option for your child if you want your child to learn in English.
In terms of national diplomas, both British and American schools always teach in their own curriculum’s, along with offering additional diplomas. The British School (Amsterdam), offers A-Levels however, which are the qualifications taken as you leave school at 18 in the UK.
> What about bilingual education in the Netherlands?
Although the Dutch speak English well, there are only a few official bilingual primary and secondary schools. This is called ‘Tweetalig Onderwijs’ AKA TTO. Here your child will get awarded with proficiency certificates, such as CPE diploma, CAE and English A2. Children are taught in English around half of the time and the rest is in Dutch. For this to happen though, the child already needs to have great proficiency in both languages. This is only a pilot study though, so will end next year.
Oh, and on a side note, if you’re interested in the inspection of schools in the Netherlands. It’s the Inspectorate of Education in the Netherlands that’s responsible for that.
Pros of international schools in the Netherlands
- Your child will be taught in an international learning environment – this is always good as we’re living in a globalised world
- Lots of international teachers teach at international schools – this also enhances their international learning environment and also means that the teachers will understand any of your child’s concerns and even yours
- Your child gets taught an international curriculum and one that suits their circumstances – it will enhance their employment, especially when they are working abroad
- The child will get a multilingual education and it’s the perfect opportunity to learn not only your native language well, but the Dutch language and other languages at the same time
- Your child will get to engage with people from all different backgrounds, cultures, religion and will make friends with a variety of different people – also very valuable in this day and age
Cons of international schools in the Netherlands
- They can be very expensive and so you need to ensure that you have the finances to meet that (however, sometimes companies will pay this for you, if you’re working somewhere great)
- Some people argue that it is less integrating than sending them to a normal Dutch school
- You may have to travel further to go to an international school
- There are less international schools to choose from than regular Dutch schools
Where are the international schools in the Netherlands?
Brace yourselves, there is a long list here, so you’ve got A LOT of research to do.
International schools in Holland:
The European School
Molenweidtje 5
1862 BC Bergen NH
+31725890109
International Primary School Almere
Roland Holststraat 58
1321 RX Almere
+31365367240
International School Almere
Heliumweg 61
1362 JA Almere – Poort
+31367600750
Arnhem international school
Rivers International School Arnhem
Parnassusstraat 20
6846 RB Arnhem
+31263202840
HSV International Primary Schools
Nassaulaan 26
2514 JT Den Haag
+31703184950
Koningin Sophielaan 24a
2595 TG Den Haag
+31703243453
Van Nijenrodestraat 16
2597 RM Den Haag
+31703281441
Lighthouse Special Education (Primary)
Curriculum: Individual SEN-programme taught in English
Amalia van Solmstraat 155
2595 TA Den Haag
+31703355698
The International School of The Hague
Wijndaelerduin 1
2554 BX Den Haag
+31703281450
The European School of The Hague
Houtrustweg 2
2566 HA Den Haag
+31707001600
The American School of The Hague
Rijksstraatweg 200
2241 BX Wassenaar
+31705121060
The British School in the Netherlands
Vlaskamp 19
2592 AA Den Haag
Diamanthorst 16
2592 GH Den Haag
Vrouw Avenweg 640
2493 WZ Den Haag-Leidschenveen
Jan van Hooflaan 3
+31715602222
Elckerlyc International School
Klimopzoom 41
2353 RE Leiderdorp
+31715896861
International Secondary Dept. at Het Rijnlands Lyceum
Apollolaan 1
2341 BA Oegstgeest
+31715193555
De Blijberg – International Primary Department
Graaf Florisstraat 56
3021 CJ Rotterdam
+31104482266
Rotterdam International Secondary School at Wolfert van Borselen
Bentincklaan 294
3039 KK Rotterdam
+31108907744
American International School of Rotterdam
Verhulstlaan 21
3055 WJ Rotterdam
+31104225351
The Japanese School of Rotterdam
Verhulstlaan 19
3055 WJ Rotterdam
+31104221211
Looking for an international school near Amsterdam?
International schools in Amsterdam:
Amsterdamseweg 204
1182 HL Amsterdam
+31203454481
Amsterdam International Community School
Prinses Irenestraat 59-61
1077 WV Amsterdam
+31205771240
British School of Amsterdam
Nursery & Infant School
Anthonie van Dijckstraat 1
1077 ME Amsterdam
+31206797840
Lower Junior School
Jan van Eijckstraat 21
1077 LG Amsterdam
+31206793060
Upper School
Fred. Roeskestraat 94A
1076 ED Amsterdam
+31206790183
Florencius International Primary School
De Savornin Lohmanlaan 2
1181 XM Amstelveen
+31206408118
International School of Amsterdam
Sportlaan 45
1185 TB Amstelveen
+31203471111
Annexe du Lycée Français Vincent van Gogh
Rustenburgerstraat 246
1073 GK Amsterdam
+31206446507
The Japanese School of Amsterdam
Karel Klinkenbergstraat 137
1061 AL Amsterdam
+31206118136
Other international schools in the Netherlands:
International School Breda
Mozartlaan 47
4837 EH Breda
+31765607870
International school in Brunssum
Afnorth International School
Ferdinand Bolstraat 1
6445 EE Brunssum
+31455278221
International school in Delft
ISDelft (primary)
Jaffalaan 9
2628 BX Delft
+31152850038
International school in Eerde
International School Eerde (Boarding)
Kasteellaan 1
7731 PJ Ommen
+31529451452
International School Eindhoven
Oirschotsedijk 14B
5651 GC Eindhoven
+31402519437
International School Twente
IST Primary Dept. at Prinseschool
Daalweg 32
7541 AN Enschede
+31650520750
IST Secondary Dept. at the Stedelijk
Tiemeister 20
7541 WG Enschede
+3153482 1100
International School Groningen
Primary Dept. at Groningse Schoolvereniging
Sweelincklaan 4
9722 JV Groningen
+31505270818
Secondary Dept. at IS Groningen
P.O. Box 6105
9702 HC Groningen
Rijksstraatweg 24
9752 AE Haren
+31505340084
International School Haarlem
Schreveliusstraat 1
2014 XR Haarlem
+31615513927
Deutsche Internationale Schule (German School)
Van Bleiswijkstraat 125
2582 LB Den Haag
+31703549454
Le Lycée Français Vincent van Gogh
Scheveningseweg 237
2584 AA Den Haag
+31(0)703066930
The Indonesian Embassy School in the Netherlands
Rijksstraatweg 679
2245 CB Wassenaar
+31705178875
International Primary School Hilversum
Rembrandtlaan 30
1213 BH Hilversum
Frans Halslaan 57A
1213 BK Hilversum
Minckelersstraat 36
1221 KH Hilversum
+31356216053
International School Hilversum
Alberdingk Thijm (Secondary Dept.*)
Emmastraat 56
1213 AL Hilversum
+31356729931
United World College Maastricht
Discusworp 65
6225 XP Maastricht NL
+3143241041
International School Utrecht
+31308700400
Primary Department
Van Bijnkershoeklaan 8
3527 XL Utrecht
Secondary Department
Grebbeberglaan 25
3527 VX Utrecht
Overall, sending to your child to any school, whether that be a normal public Dutch school, an international school or a private school, is not a quick decision. Make sure you research extensively, go and see the schools for yourself and try and work out what will be best suited not only for your child, but for your family. Good luck on your search. 😉 (urgh, adulting).
What do you think about international schools in the Netherlands? Have you sent your child to one? Let us know your experience in the comments!