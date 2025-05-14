🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Apartment hunting in the Netherlands? Watch out for this sneaky subscription scam

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Flat-hunting in the Netherlands? You’d better brace yourself for housing websites sneakily charging you a small fortune through auto-renewing subscriptions.

The Dutch Consumer’s Association (Consumentenbond) has just done some digging on housing websites in the Netherlands, and the results aren’t pretty. 👇

Wait, I have to pay to LOOK for housing?

If you’ve flat-hunted in the Netherlands before, you probably know the drill. If you haven’t had the (dis)pleasure, it goes something like this: you find a room you like on a housing website and think, hoera, housing at last!

Except… before you’re allowed to respond to the listing or contact a landlord, you’re directed to a payment portal, where you’re required to pay the website’s subscription fee.

These subscription fees range from €19.95 to €39 per month, and are often undisclosed (or buried deep in a FAQ list! 👀) when you’re viewing these websites.

two-internationals-looking-at-flats-on-a-dutch-housing-website
Given the rising cost of… well, everything in the Netherlands, this isn’t money you’d want to lose! Image: Dreamstime

In addition to this severe lack of information about subcription costs, the Consumentenbond notes that these sites also fail to inform flat-seekers what these fees entail.

The result? Over 40% of the participants surveyed were unsure what they were even paying for.

And, adding insult to injury, a whopping 87% of the panellists in the study couldn’t even secure housing through these sites. Talk about a waste of money! 😬

Here’s what you should do instead

The Consumentenbond ended their report on a high note, with some handy tips for flat-hunters who don’t want to feel scammed out of their hard-earned euros. ⤵️

  • Compare platforms: given the Netherlands’ rampant housing shortage, rooms and apartments may be listed simultaneously on multiple websites
  • Look for free alternatives: real estate agents often put up listings on free-to-use websites like Funda as well
  • Keep track of your auto-renewing subscriptions: dodgy housing websites love it when you forget about your subscription, so remember to stay on top of it

Plus, from one international to another, don’t forget about good ol’ social media! Most of the major cities in the Netherlands have dedicated Facebook housing groups, and these listings are often vetted by eagle-eyed scam-hunters.

What housing scams have you come across in the Netherlands? Share them in the comments below!

Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

