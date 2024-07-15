Summer is FINALLY arriving in the Netherlands: here’s what we can expect

It's tiiiiiiime! ☀️

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
photo-of-girl-with-dog-at-beach-on-hot-summery-day-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos

There is a rare sight to be seen in Dutch skies this morning: the sun! Even better, according to weather reports, it looks like the big, yellow ball is here to stay.

Yes, you read that right. After months of grey skies, rain and code oranges, summer is finally here — and not just today!

This week sets the tone

According to RTL, we’re in for a beautiful summer’s day today, with temperatures reaching up to 27 degrees Celsius. 🤩

Although there may be the occasional rain shower (of course), the rest of the week looks much the same, and temperatures will consistently rise above 20 degrees.

@arpine.films Niet normaal! but still vibin, i guess..😳✌️ I hope everyone was safe. #netherlands #nl #amsterdam #amsterdamsummer #netherlandstiktok #netherlandsweather #monsoon #rain #summerrain #europesummer ♬ original sound – jenselmans

August brings the real deal

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Only for the rest of the week?”

Well, yes and no.

The good news is that August will be the true month of zomer, and we can finally leave our raincoats in the back of the closet.

Weeronline expects longer dry periods and higher temperatures, reaching up to over 25 degrees.

So, folks, grab a bottle of water, lather on some sunscreen, and we’ll catch you at the beach. 😏

How will you be spending the warm days? Share some inspiration in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
What is the average salary in the Netherlands? What you need to know in 2024
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

