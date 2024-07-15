There is a rare sight to be seen in Dutch skies this morning: the sun! Even better, according to weather reports, it looks like the big, yellow ball is here to stay.

Yes, you read that right. After months of grey skies, rain and code oranges, summer is finally here — and not just today!

This week sets the tone

According to RTL, we’re in for a beautiful summer’s day today, with temperatures reaching up to 27 degrees Celsius. 🤩

Although there may be the occasional rain shower (of course), the rest of the week looks much the same, and temperatures will consistently rise above 20 degrees.

August brings the real deal

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Only for the rest of the week?”

Well, yes and no.

The good news is that August will be the true month of zomer, and we can finally leave our raincoats in the back of the closet.

Weeronline expects longer dry periods and higher temperatures, reaching up to over 25 degrees.

So, folks, grab a bottle of water, lather on some sunscreen, and we’ll catch you at the beach. 😏

How will you be spending the warm days? Share some inspiration in the comments!