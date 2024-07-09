With this morning’s tropical temperatures, you’d be forgiven for heading straight for the beach. But today, you’ll have to be quick to beat the impending storms — which have now been upgraded to CODE ORANGE.

Today’s forecast might just be the mother of all Dutch weather mood swings, as shared by RTL.

Code ORANGE crashes the party: The KNMI has issued a Code Orange for the WHOLE of the Netherlands tonight, explaining that “we will experience intense thunderstorms, large hail, and heavy gusts of wind.” Code Orange applies first in Zeeland from 16:00, followed by all other provinces as the storm moves across the country from the southwest. It’s going to be rough. Expect lightning strikes, heavy rain and howling winds, which Erasmus says could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Wild weather whiplash

The day begins sunny and reaches a tropical 31 degrees Celsius in the southeast — the perfect summer forecast we deserve after six months of winter.

But then, around 5 PM, the ultimate weather 360° brings SERIOUSLY heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, rain and hail, with Zeeland hit first.

Of course, we’ll joke about today’s changeability because, let’s face it, we’re already mourning the short-lived sun.

But in all seriousness, you need to be careful in this evening’s stormy weather.

Hopefully, by midnight, it will be calmer as the showers make their way from Zeeland to the northeast.

And if you’re wondering how this might affect tomorrow’s semi-final viewing, don’t worry. Wednesday should be much drier and a sweet 24 degrees across the country.

Are you hoping to enjoy the sun before the storms later? Let us know in the comments below.