Surprise! Rain is forecast for the Netherlands this weekend (AGAIN)

Are we really surprised? Nee.

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
With rain, rain, and yet more rain on the cards for this damp Friday morning, a good umbrella or waterproof poncho will likely be your best friend. 🌧

Summer vibes have clearly gone on holiday, with Weeronline reporting that most of us in the south will wake up to gusty rainclouds and grey skies.

Some regions may even see thunderstorms. 😬

Lucky ducks in the north should likely stay dry until late morning, after which time the rain clouds will have moved too far northwards for anyone to escape the dreary wetness.

Saturday: less rainy (unless you’re up north!)

Thankfully, tomorrow is predicted to be far less grey, bleak, and stereotypically Dutch. 🥳

@dutchreview “Summer” is testing us 🙃 #dutchlife #dutchmemes #learndutch #amsterdam #holland #thenetherlands #visitnetherlands #dutchreview #expatlife #Meme #MemeCut ♬ son original – Soso Phie

Although the day will start with a few rain showers, they’re expected to be light — and, for most parts of the country, will likely taper off by late afternoon.

For those living in northern coastal regions, however, a bout of rain showers could extend well into the late evening or night.

While those of us in the south may escape the rain, we’ll have strong winds to deal with. When the sun does manage to shine, temperatures will hit a maximum of 17 to 20 degrees.

Sunday: largely dry, with warmer temperatures

Living in the south? You’re in luck! Sunday is forecast to be much drier, with an alternating mix of sun and clouds.

The tail end of the weekend will bring temperatures of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius in North Brabant and Limburg — and highs of 19 to 21 degrees in the more northern regions.

How will you be enjoying this rather wet weekend? Tell us in the comments below!

