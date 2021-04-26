‘Super king moon’ rising in Dutch skies tomorrow

supermoon-rising-above-windmills-kinderdijk-netherlands
Image: Kian Lem/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/lzZnPCFRncE

Put down your beers and raise your eyes to the sky: a supermoon will be visible tomorrow evening, just in time for King’s Day celebrations.

It’s the first time since 1909 that a supermoon and a royal holiday occur on the same day. The next “super king moon” won’t happen again until 2127, reports WeerOnline.

Is a supermoon not enough for you? Then let’s level it up! Some “veil clouds” may pass over creating a circle around the moon: a super king’s moon halo.

What is a supermoon anyway?

Sadly, a supermoon is not a crime-fighting moon with a fabulous lycra outfit. However, the moon is more than 27,000 kilometres closer to the earth, appearing about 7% larger and 14% brighter than normal.

How can I see the supermoon?

Step outside and look up! For once in the Netherlands, the weather is on our side with clear skies predicted. Supermoons are best seen when the moon is low in the sky, rising in the southeast around 9:40 PM — right before the final curfew hits at 10:00 PM.

Will you be venturing outside to take a look at the supermoon? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Kian Lem/Unsplash

Previous articleIt’s King Willem Alexander’s birthday — let’s do some highlights!
Next articleDutch cabinet to ban flights from India to the Netherlands
