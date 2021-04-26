Dutch cabinet to ban flights from India to the Netherlands

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
Grounded-airplane-coming-from-India-to-the-Netherlands
Image: Anugrah Lohiya/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/photography-of-airplane-during-sunrise-723240/

As of 6 PM tonight, passenger flights coming from India will not be allowed into Dutch airports. This is due to India’s high number of cases of coronavirus.

Since the Netherlands has not yet reached the peak of the third wave, the cabinet has decided to implement a flight ban on India. The peninsula has reported over 300,000 cases a day for the last four days.

The flight ban is set to last until at least May 1.

Cargo flights allowed

Despite passenger flights not being permitted, flights carrying cargo or medical personnel will continue be allowed into the Netherlands. Around seven flights from India arrive into Schiphol Airport every week, according to the NOS.

Not the only flight ban

India is not alone in the flight ban. Already, passenger flights to the Netherlands from South Africa and countries in South America are barred. A general entry ban for non-EU residents also applies, in addition to a double test obligation for travellers from high-risk countries.

Dutch aid to India

Along with a number of other countries, the Netherlands has pledged aid to India. Yesterday, the Minister for Development Cooperation (Sigrid Kraag) pledged €2.5 million to the red cross, €1 million of which will go directly to India.

The Netherlands has also provided an extra €40 million to the international Covax program. This program regulates vaccines for developing countries — aid from this campaign is already being used in India.

What do you think of the flight ban? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Anugrah Lohiya/Pexels

Previous article‘Super king moon’ rising in Dutch skies tomorrow
Next articleHere come the yanks: Dutch borders expected to open to US tourists this summer
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Sunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands

It's not long until terraces open, and there's even more bright news for Koningsdag (literally). It promises to be a...
Chloe Lovatt -

Latest posts

Sunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
It's not long until terraces open, and there's even more bright news for Koningsdag (literally). It promises to be a bright and sunny royal...

Here come the yanks: Dutch borders expected to open to US tourists this summer

Sarah O'Leary -
The Netherlands may see an influx of Americans in the coming months. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said that...

Dutch cabinet to ban flights from India to the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
As of 6 PM tonight, passenger flights coming from India will not be allowed into Dutch airports. This is due to India's high number...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X