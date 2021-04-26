Dutch cabinet to ban flights from India to the Netherlands

As of 6 PM tonight, passenger flights coming from India will not be allowed into Dutch airports. This is due to India’s high number of cases of coronavirus.

Since the Netherlands has not yet reached the peak of the third wave, the cabinet has decided to implement a flight ban on India. The peninsula has reported over 300,000 cases a day for the last four days.

The flight ban is set to last until at least May 1.

Cargo flights allowed

Despite passenger flights not being permitted, flights carrying cargo or medical personnel will continue be allowed into the Netherlands. Around seven flights from India arrive into Schiphol Airport every week, according to the NOS.

Not the only flight ban

India is not alone in the flight ban. Already, passenger flights to the Netherlands from South Africa and countries in South America are barred. A general entry ban for non-EU residents also applies, in addition to a double test obligation for travellers from high-risk countries.

Dutch aid to India

Along with a number of other countries, the Netherlands has pledged aid to India. Yesterday, the Minister for Development Cooperation (Sigrid Kraag) pledged €2.5 million to the red cross, €1 million of which will go directly to India.

The Netherlands has also provided an extra €40 million to the international Covax program. This program regulates vaccines for developing countries — aid from this campaign is already being used in India.

What do you think of the flight ban? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Anugrah Lohiya/Pexels