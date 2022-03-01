Dutch man who made millions selling face masks to government arrested

The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) arrested Dutch entrepreneur Sywert van Lienden. Over what, you may wonder? — Van Lienden was was responsible for a controversial face mask deal.

Three homes and one office were searched, resulting in the arrest of two people, reports NU.nl.

Who is Sywert van Lienden?

The investigation deals with what is called the Auxiliary Troops Alliance.

In 2020, Van Lienden founded a non-profit organisation, Auxiliary Troops Alliance, with two acquaintances. The aim? To counteract the shortage of face masks and other medical equipment in the Netherlands.

He gathered face masks and other protective equipment through social media and purchased protective equipment from China with “selfless help” from several companies and finances.

A shady deal

The (former) directors of the foundation repeatedly told the media they were a non-profit company. However, an investigation found that Van Lienden had set up a private company that purchased and sold these face masks to the Dutch government for a profit.

And he and his colleagues made millions.

A criminal investigation

The RIVM also advised against the purchase and use of these face masks because they found traces of graphene. The Dutch Publish Prosecution Service will continue their criminal investigation of Van Lienden and his associates.

