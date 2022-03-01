Dutch man who made millions selling face masks to government arrested

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) arrested Dutch entrepreneur Sywert van Lienden. Over what, you may wonder? — Van Lienden was was responsible for a controversial face mask deal.

Three homes and one office were searched, resulting in the arrest of two people, reports NU.nl.

Who is Sywert van Lienden?

The investigation deals with what is called the Auxiliary Troops Alliance.

In 2020, Van Lienden founded a non-profit organisation, Auxiliary Troops Alliance, with two acquaintances. The aim? To counteract the shortage of face masks and other medical equipment in the Netherlands.

He gathered face masks and other protective equipment through social media and purchased protective equipment from China with “selfless help” from several companies and finances.

A shady deal

The (former) directors of the foundation repeatedly told the media they were a non-profit company. However, an investigation found that Van Lienden had set up a private company that purchased and sold these face masks to the Dutch government for a profit.

And he and his colleagues made millions.

A criminal investigation

The RIVM also advised against the purchase and use of these face masks because they found traces of graphene. The Dutch Publish Prosecution Service will continue their criminal investigation of Van Lienden and his associates.

What do you think of this criminal case? Tell us in the comments below.

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

