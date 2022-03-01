Man raises over €60,000 for Ukrainian truck drivers in the Netherlands

Dutch truck drivers have spent the past couple of days raising money and making food packages for Ukrainian colleagues stranded in the Netherlands, reports RTL Nieuws.

The initiator, Aschwin Cannoo from Nijmegen, estimates that there are around 10,000 Ukrainian truck drivers scattered throughout Dutch parking lots, unable to go home.

Moral duty to assist Ukranian drivers

Cannoo was himself a truck driver until two years ago when he instead created the platform Chauffeursnieuws. The platform promotes the interests of truck drivers in the Netherlands.

However, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he felt that “it is a moral duty to assist stranded drivers from Ukraine with advice and action.”

He started a fundraiser to put together food packages that could be delivered across the country.

In just one day, the campaign raised €60,000!

Volunteers flocking to help

Not only has there been an overwhelming contribution to the fundraiser, but Dutch truck drivers have also responded eagerly to Chauffeursnieuws’ Facebook page.

Currently, about 50 trucks are driving to parking lots hosting Ukrainian drivers with packages containing bread, fruit, soup, toilet paper and a meal.

Moreover, Dutch drivers are putting together their own packages without aid from the fundraiser or with help from local food banks.

Cannoo adds: “And we help not only Ukrainians but also Russian drivers. They can’t help that this war is going on.”

‘Heel Holland helpt’

This past weekend saw a touching turn up at various collection sites around the country. In the village Mijnsheerenland near Rotterdam, many cars arriving with supplies for Ukrainians actually created traffic jams throughout the village.

However, everyone was happy to do what they could to help.

