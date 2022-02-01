Corona pass of over half a million non-boosted Dutchies expires Friday

With the last update on coronavirus QR code expiration, 540,000 people in the Netherlands are at risk of losing their valid corona pass by Friday since they didn’t receive their booster jab.

In accordance with the new corona pass validity rules, those who were infected with coronavirus 180 days ago or surpassed 270 days (9 months) after their second vaccination shot, must get a booster shot. That is if they want to travel freely or access catering and cultural venues without further steps.

As a result, half a million Dutchies stand to lose their QR code by the end of the week.

According to the NOS, Dutch Minister of Health Ernst Kuipers sees this EU enforced guideline as an opportunity to encourage more people to get their booster vaccination.

Applies to all

The limits on validity will apply in all EU member countries, including members who attempted to enforce their own coronavirus policy — such as Austria and Italy.

The new rules will also apply to anyone with a paper corona pass. Holders with an expiring pass will face the same policy and mandates of tests or a mandatory quarantine when travelling.

Will this EU policy be affecting you? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature image: Mircea Moira/Depositphotos