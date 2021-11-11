Netherlands records highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic

As of 10 AM 16,364 new positive tests were recorded in the past 24 hours — marking the highest daily number of positive tests recorded in the Netherlands since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Netherlands hit another coronavirus pandemic benchmark today, as the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) reported an increase of 3,688 positive coronavirus cases compared to yesterday’s numbers.

The NOS reports a general increase in the number of positive corona tests compared to last week, the current average now stands at 12,339. To sum up: it’s getting much worse.

Lockdown or no lockdown

With these astronomical figures, the country is currently awaiting updates and guidance regarding a possible lockdown or the implementation of new measures by the outgoing Dutch government as of tomorrow’s press conference.

With the Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT) latest advice suggesting a much needed two-week lockdown, the situation seems to be quickly escalating within the government chambers, not just at GGD testing centres.

As the Dutch coronavirus cases are mounting, the government is expected to gather for a consulting session with the mayors tonight. So keep your notebooks around between tonight and tomorrow, because as the habit goes, leaks will likely be proceeding tomorrow’s public conference. ✍️

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news from the Netherlands.

Feature Image: manupadilla/Depositphotos