Netherlands records highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic

NewsHealth
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-doctor-conducting-a-coronavirus-test-PCR
Image: manupadilla/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/432042800/stock-photo-a-doctor-doing-a-pcr.html

As of 10 AM 16,364 new positive tests were recorded in the past 24 hours — marking the highest daily number of positive tests recorded in the Netherlands since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Netherlands hit another coronavirus pandemic benchmark today, as the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) reported an increase of 3,688 positive coronavirus cases compared to yesterday’s numbers.

The NOS reports a general increase in the number of positive corona tests compared to last week, the current average now stands at 12,339. To sum up: it’s getting much worse.

Lockdown or no lockdown

With these astronomical figures, the country is currently awaiting updates and guidance regarding a possible lockdown or the implementation of new measures by the outgoing Dutch government as of tomorrow’s press conference.

With the Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT) latest advice suggesting a much needed two-week lockdown, the situation seems to be quickly escalating within the government chambers, not just at GGD testing centres.

As the Dutch coronavirus cases are mounting, the government is expected to gather for a consulting session with the mayors tonight. So keep your notebooks around between tonight and tomorrow, because as the habit goes, leaks will likely be proceeding tomorrow’s public conference. ✍️

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news from the Netherlands.

Feature Image: manupadilla/Depositphotos

Previous article8 ways an international education gives your children a head start
Next articleIt’s happening: the Netherlands will go into a three week lockdown
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

OMT advises 2G measures in the Netherlands: what would it look like?

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has urged the Dutch government to impose 2G measures after a partial lockdown, reports the...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

OMT advises 2G measures in the Netherlands: what would it look like?

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has urged the Dutch government to impose 2G measures after a partial lockdown, reports the NOS. While a three-week...

It’s happening: the Netherlands will go into a three week lockdown

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
We thought our days of announcing a new lockdown were over — but here we are. Sources have confirmed to the NOS that the...

Netherlands records highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic

Farah Al Mazouni -
As of 10 AM 16,364 new positive tests were recorded in the past 24 hours — marking the highest daily number of positive...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X