It’s happening: the Netherlands will go into a three week lockdown

We thought our days of announcing a new lockdown were over — but here we are. Sources have confirmed to the NOS that the Netherlands will enter into another lockdown from tomorrow, November 13 at 7 PM.

What does this mean exactly? Aside from the fact that you’re going to have to find yourself yet another new hobby to quickly lose interest in — it means a number of things.

READ MORE | Netherlands records highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic

Horeca expected to close at 7PM

This is one of the most notable measures that has been leaked. Catering establishments and non-essential shops will once again experience restricted opening hours and will be expected to close at 7 PM.

Maximum of four visitors at home

It’s also expected that the cabinet will advise people to cut out any large dinner/drinking parties for the time being. As of Saturday, the advice will be that we keep the maximum number of visitors to four.

Work from home as much as possible

If you haven’t kitted out your work from home set up with a proper chair, now’s the time to bite the bullet and just invest in one. The cabinet is also expected to advise that we bid adieu to the office for now and work from home as much as possible.

No audience at sport competitions

No more standing shoulder to shoulder with your fellow supporters. Another notable leaked measure is that audiences may not be present at sports events.

QR-codes will be needed at more venues

This measure has been expected since last Tuesday’s press conference. The use of QR-codes to gain entry will be expanded to zoos and amusement parks.

On top of this, the cabinet has also been advised by the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) to introduce the 2G approach. Under this approach, people who are unvaccinated will no longer be able to receive a QR-code using a negative PCR test result. The cabinet has yet to make a decision on this.

Cinemas and theatres are an exception

While the cabinet has taken the OMT’s advice and will implement a lockdown of three weeks (instead of the two, which was recommended), they will not implement full-lockdown measures…

This means that the cabinet is not expected to announce the closure of cinemas and theatres — contrary to the OMT’s advice.

When will we know more?

Tonight. At 7PM, Rutte and De Jonge will return once more to the podium to clarify the upcoming lockdown and measures.

And don’t worry, we’ll be following to bring you the rundown. 💁‍♀️

Follow DutchReview on Facebook to get the latest coronavirus updates in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos