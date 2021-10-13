Totally oh-gay: the Netherlands can have a king or queen in a same-sex marriage

Passing with flying colours, Mark Rutte answers the question: if Princess Amalia wanted to marry a woman, she doesn’t have to give up the throne.

In response to a letter sent last month by the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) on whether a Dutch heir should give up the throne if they want to marry a same-sex partner — the outgoing minister Mark Rutte sure delivered. 🏳‍🌈

The Dutch prime minister has responded as expected given the Netherlands’ stance on gay-marriage, finally slamming the 2000 governmental stance on the subject to a wall. 🔨.

Seen as a bridge to be crossed at the time reached, Rutte didn’t want to further comment on the question of succession to the throne by children who may arise from a same-sex marriage.

In line with the time

Both the VVD and the Labour Party (PvdA) agreed that this 2000 governmental position needed an amendment hence leading to the parliamentary questions on this subject.

“What Rutte is now writing about an heir to the throne who wants to marry someone of the same sex, fits in with the zeitgeist. The monarchy is also subject to changing social developments,” says Political commentator Frits Wester.

While Princess Amelia herself didn’t discuss her sexuality so far, these questions were raised by the VVD in response to the ‘Amalia, Duty Calls’ book written by constitutional lawyer Peter Rehwinkel. So this new stance is only based on hypotheticals, no actual royal tea. ☕

What do you think of this latest Dutch royal development? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: jorisvo/Depositphotos