Totally oh-gay: the Netherlands can have a king or queen in a same-sex marriage

NewsPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-Dutch-coat-of-arms
Image: jorisvo/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/44632031/stock-photo-zierikzee.html

Passing with flying colours, Mark Rutte answers the question: if Princess Amalia wanted to marry a woman, she doesn’t have to give up the throne.

In response to a letter sent last month by the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) on whether a Dutch heir should give up the throne if they want to marry a same-sex partner — the outgoing minister Mark Rutte sure delivered. 🏳‍🌈

The Dutch prime minister has responded as expected given the Netherlands’ stance on gay-marriage, finally slamming the 2000 governmental stance on the subject to a wall. 🔨.

Seen as a bridge to be crossed at the time reached, Rutte didn’t want to further comment on the question of succession to the throne by children who may arise from a same-sex marriage.

In line with the time

Both the VVD and the Labour Party (PvdA) agreed that this 2000 governmental position needed an amendment hence leading to the parliamentary questions on this subject.

“What Rutte is now writing about an heir to the throne who wants to marry someone of the same sex, fits in with the zeitgeist. The monarchy is also subject to changing social developments,” says Political commentator Frits Wester.

While Princess Amelia herself didn’t discuss her sexuality so far, these questions were raised by the VVD in response to the ‘Amalia, Duty Calls’ book written by constitutional lawyer Peter Rehwinkel. So this new stance is only based on hypotheticals, no actual royal tea. ☕

What do you think of this latest Dutch royal development? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: jorisvo/Depositphotos

Previous article€2000 per month! Dutch auction site allows hopeful renters to bid against each other
Next articleMaking a comeback: Dutch OMT predicts worse coronavirus season than expected
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Making a comeback: Dutch OMT predicts worse coronavirus season than expected

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has predicted that the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands during autumn and winter will be...
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -

Latest posts

Making a comeback: Dutch OMT predicts worse coronavirus season than expected

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has predicted that the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands during autumn and winter will be worse than previously expected,...

Totally oh-gay: the Netherlands can have a king or queen in a same-sex marriage

Farah Al Mazouni -
Passing with flying colours, Mark Rutte answers the question: if Princess Amalia wanted to marry a woman, she doesn't have to give up the...

€2000 per month! Dutch auction site allows hopeful renters to bid against each other

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
If there was one small comfort to be had from never being able to own a home in the Netherlands, it was that at...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X