Making a comeback: Dutch OMT predicts worse coronavirus season than expected

NewsHealth
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Dotcor-gives-woman-in-yellow-shirt-PCR-test
Image: IgorVetushko /Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/505214707/stock-photo-blurred-doctor-medical-mask-latex.html

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has predicted that the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands during autumn and winter will be worse than previously expected, and have advised against further relaxations.

Clubs are open and the “1.5-metre distance” is gone, and Miss Rona clearly saw that as an invitation to make her presence fully known once again — are we really surprised? That’s right, since the new package of relaxations came into effect on September 25, the coronavirus numbers have gone up, up, up. ☝️ 👀

In light of these disturbing figures, the OMT has projected that the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands during the upcoming cooler months will be worse than they initially expected, RTL Nieuws reports. Does this mean we’ll need to dust off those board games again?

Projected ICU cases

There are currently 138 people with coronavirus in the intensive care units. The OMT predicts that if there are no further relaxations and the situation remains as it is now, 400 people may end up in intensive care. However, if the number of contacts increases by 20%, up to 800 people may end up in the ICU. 😷

New advice from the OMT: no further relaxations, and changes to the coronavirus ticket

To combat this spike in infections, the OMT has advised that there be no further relaxations. They have also advised against the use of the serological test for coronavirus admission tickets, as this test only shows antibodies in the blood (if you’ve had the ‘rona) but not active infections.

Back to 75% capacity?

Alongside this advice, the OMT has also recommended that coronavirus recovery certificates should be extended so that they are valid for a year, rather than the current six months.

The OMT has also recommended bringing back that 75% capacity rule in venues where visitors don’t have fixed seating, such as bars and clubs.

What are your thoughts on the current coronavirus situation and this new advice from the OMT? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: IgorVetushko/Depositphotos

Previous articleTotally oh-gay: the Netherlands can have a king or queen in a same-sex marriage
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Totally oh-gay: the Netherlands can have a king or queen in a same-sex marriage

Passing with flying colours, Mark Rutte answers the question: if Princess Amalia wanted to marry a woman, she doesn't have...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Making a comeback: Dutch OMT predicts worse coronavirus season than expected

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has predicted that the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands during autumn and winter will be worse than previously expected,...

Totally oh-gay: the Netherlands can have a king or queen in a same-sex marriage

Farah Al Mazouni -
Passing with flying colours, Mark Rutte answers the question: if Princess Amalia wanted to marry a woman, she doesn't have to give up the...

€2000 per month! Dutch auction site allows hopeful renters to bid against each other

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
If there was one small comfort to be had from never being able to own a home in the Netherlands, it was that at...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X