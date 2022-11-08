The Netherlands, a non-cricket country, just upset a world cricket superstar (and the South Africans are confused)

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Image: Freepik

South Africa was hit with an astonishing 13 runs from Associate Cricketing nation the Netherlands, in a move that shocked cricket fans all over the world. 🏏

Why? Well, cricket just isn’t really a Dutch sport. Football? Yes. Hockey? Yes. Ice skating? Definitely.

Meanwhile, cricket is one of the most popular sports in South Africa. That meant when the Netherlands, the lowest-ranked side in the Super 12 stage, came up against South Africa, it was thought to be an embarrassing defeat for the Dutchies.

READ MORE | The Dutch have finally got their head around British sport (watch inside)!

However, this all changed with the shocking conclusion of November 6’s match, which dramatically unseated one of the tournament favourites, the Proteas.

South Africa’s defeat means that the Netherlands will qualify for the next Men’s T20 World Cup, taking place in 2024.

A great win for associate cricket

English bowler Alex Hartley echoed a sentiment many associate cricket fans share.

Talking to the BBC, he wondered how smaller cricketing nations would flourish if more money were pumped into supporting their teams and they played more matches.

READ MORE | 15 international sports you can easily play in the Netherlands

Dutch opener Stephan Myburgh was also in agreement with this, telling the BBC that he hoped The Netherlands got more opportunities to play against bigger cricketing nations.

What do you think of The Netherlands’ spectacular win? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image: Freepik
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

