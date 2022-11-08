The Netherlands, a non-cricket country, just upset a world cricket superstar (and the South Africans are confused)

South Africa was hit with an astonishing 13 runs from Associate Cricketing nation the Netherlands, in a move that shocked cricket fans all over the world. 🏏

Why? Well, cricket just isn’t really a Dutch sport. Football? Yes. Hockey? Yes. Ice skating? Definitely.

Meanwhile, cricket is one of the most popular sports in South Africa. That meant when the Netherlands, the lowest-ranked side in the Super 12 stage, came up against South Africa, it was thought to be an embarrassing defeat for the Dutchies.

However, this all changed with the shocking conclusion of November 6’s match, which dramatically unseated one of the tournament favourites, the Proteas.

Imagine #Netherlands winning cricket worlds admiration .. a group of part timers or expats took down a major cricket nation . — 🇺🇲SingleIssueVoter🇮🇳 (@TradeTexasBig) November 6, 2022

South Africa’s defeat means that the Netherlands will qualify for the next Men’s T20 World Cup, taking place in 2024.

A great win for associate cricket

English bowler Alex Hartley echoed a sentiment many associate cricket fans share.

Talking to the BBC, he wondered how smaller cricketing nations would flourish if more money were pumped into supporting their teams and they played more matches.

Dutch opener Stephan Myburgh was also in agreement with this, telling the BBC that he hoped The Netherlands got more opportunities to play against bigger cricketing nations.

What do you think of The Netherlands’ spectacular win? Tell us all about it in the comments below!