It’s official: The humble mobility scooter is the deadliest form of transport in the Netherlands

The scoot mobile has been popular in the Netherlands for years — and while it’s certainly convenient for those who can’t get around by foot, it’s not as safe as one might think.

According to RTL Nieuws, the scooter and other vehicles for people with a disability rank as the most dangerous means of transport in traffic in the country.

Those who ride them are more likely to get into a fatal accident than drivers of a motorcycle or a moped.

It seems the humble scooter is not as humble as everyone believes it to be. 🤔

Total number of deaths by mobility scooters

Over the past 20 years, the number of scooter riders increased significantly — and because of this, more deaths by traffic have also been reported.

In fact, a study by Statistics Netherlands comparing fatalities to the number of kilometres travelled shows that 275 users of the mobility scooter die per billion kilometres.

READ MORE | How to use your bike like a real Dutchie: from trampling pedestrians to running red lights

And that number is much higher when you compare it to, for example, motorcyclists, who have an average of 50 deaths per billion kilometres.

For moped and light-moped riders, their number falls to 42, cyclists stand at 13, and pedestrians have 11 deaths per billion kilometres.

The Netherlands had over 200 biking deaths on a population of 18 Million with 80% of those being car-related.



I'm surprised that Americans are dying of not being hit by cars more than NL.



Also, 80% of their ER visits are single-bike crashes before attaching a motor to it. — Poi is in Cleveland and Cincinnati this month (@poiThePoi) August 15, 2022 Yes, while one might think that the bike is the most dangerous transportation device in the Netherlands, alas — it’s the scoot mobile.

History repeats itself

In 2019, there were a whopping 42 deaths caused by the humble mobility scooter, and in 2020, this number was 34.

The number of deaths decreased by two during the pandemic period when fewer people were able to drive on the road due to lockdowns.

Still…courses will not be obligatory for riders

Despite the great risk that the mobility scooter brings, the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Mark Harbers, doesn’t want to make following a course mandatory for those who use and often need the vehicle.

READ MORE | Take it from a former thief: this is how you can prevent your bike from being stolen

The mobility scooter allows elderly and disabled folk to get around with ease and remain independent.

Not just that, but riding on what is essentially an office chair with an engine is just one of the many reasons why the device is so popular. 🛵

“For them, a disabled vehicle (such as a scooter) is often the only option to be able to be independently mobile. A compulsory course is therefore not so easy,” Harbers tells RTL Nieuws.

What do you think about the scoot mobile being the most dangerous? Tell us in the comments below! 👇