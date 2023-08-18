Buckle up and grab the sunscreen! The Netherlands is about to get HOT

Don’t let the cloudy morning fool you — the hottest day of the week is here and it’s going to be a toasty one!

This Friday morning in the Netherlands starts with clouds blocking that glorious sunshine that we all need. Well, don’t worry because soon we’ll get way more than we bargained for.

The clouds will dissipate throughout the morning and the sun will make a dazzling appearance, amping temperatures up to a sizzling 29 degrees Celsius, reports NU.nl. 🌞

It’s a sunny Fri-yay!

During the afternoon, there will be a battle between the sun and clouds. Which one will win?

It seems that the odds are in the sun’s favour as a warm easterly wind chases those pesky clouds away and brings in sweltering temperatures. Hoera! Let’s head to the beach!

We’ll definitely be searching for somewhere to take a refreshing dip to cool down, with the mercury rising to a maximum between 23 degrees Celsius on the Wadden Islands and 29 degrees in Limburg.

Helaas, the clouds will make a comeback at night time, with cloud cover increasing into Saturday. This means there is a chance for rain and even thunderstorms, especially in the west of the country.

How will the balmy temperatures affect your Friday plans? Tell us in the comments!