It’s official! The Netherlands can FINALLY get more international train services

Good news, the train network between the Netherlands and other European cities is about to grow even more, with lots of changes for Dutch travellers coming up!

A brand new agreement was made with the main Dutch railway company (NS) and the Dutch government. From 2024, there will be many changes for train travellers, reports AD.

One of these is that there will be more railway companies offering routes to top-European destinations — hoera!

More trains for day trips, off we go!

With the new deal, the NS will lose exclusive rights over international train routes from Amsterdam to popular European cities such as: Berlin, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Basel, Vienna, and Innsbruck.

What does this mean? Since the NS will no longer hold a monopoly over these routes, other companies can also offer their services — meaning ticket prices should be more competitive for us consumers.

Last minute travel to Germany for work.. Train is close to €300 and flights are just over a €100 plus way faster. 🙃



International train services between Netherlands and Germany are not good, and we're neighbours, but sure, trains can compete with planes across Europe 😆 — Remcopico (@Remco_JME) June 7, 2023

And it seems that other railway companies are not about to back down in the fight. In fact, they seem to be buzzing with eagerness. Arriva, Flix, and Qbuzz have already submitted plans!

Helaas, the one route that the NS will maintain exclusive rights for is the route to Brussels, Belgium.

On the bright side, the NS has announced plans to make the connection even quicker, making it that much easier to pick up and enjoy some crunchy waffles.

More changes coming up

The new deal will bring many more changes for Dutch train travellers starting in 2024. Here’s a brief rundown of these:

Travellers will get to Brussels quicker: services will increase to two intercity trains every hour

Train ticket prices to increase by 3.5% on January 1, 2024 and again in January 2026 (ouch!)

A possible additional rush-hour surcharge on train tickets (but also lower prices off-peak)

Apart from this, the NS will not have to change much compared to how it’s running today — to the disappointment of many…

Yep. They will maintain control over domestic rails (in violation of European rules), there will be no increase in the number of trains outside the Randstad, and they won’t have to promise to be more punctual than they usually are.

But hey, if we’re ever frustrated, we’ll hopefully be able to just hop on a train, head to Germany or Austria, and forget all about the NS. 😉

How do you feel about these changes (or lack of them) to the trains in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!