The Netherlands to vaccinate risk group against monkeypox virus

The Dutch cabinet is initiating a vaccination programme for monkeypox. Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Ernst Kuipers, announced that risk groups will be invited to receive their first shot as soon as possible.

Starting out, the cabinet is focusing on people from the HIV-PrEP target group in Amsterdam. That means that around 2,000 people are currently eligible for the first round of monkeypox vaccinations, writes the NOS.

Meanwhile, the cabinet is preparing to roll out vaccinations for a larger risk group of about 32,000 people.

As of yet, only 402 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the Netherlands. The symptoms and course of the virus tend to be mild and, so far, no one has needed medical care as a result of monkeypox.

Why are people from the HIV-PrEP target group at risk of monkeypox?

PrEP is a preventive drug that reduces the chances of getting HIV from sex or injection drug use. Experts have advised the Dutch government to vaccinate this group first as cases of monkeypox in Europe have been more common amongst related individuals.

The government is starting the vaccination campaign in Amsterdam as monkeypox cases have been concentrated there and because a large percentage of the HIV-PrEP target group lives there.

People will be offered two jabs with four weeks in between injections. The vaccine that the GGD will use is a so-called ‘off-label vaccine’. This means that it was not specifically made to prevent monkeypox but nonetheless is effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

Concerns about Amsterdam Pride

Earlier this week, the former director of the RIVM, Roel Coutinho, questioned whether it is a good idea to continue with the preparations for Pride. He said, “I think you have to realise that events like this carry extra risk. And that’s not what you want.”

According to Henry de Vries, Principal Investigator and Professor of skin infections and STDs at the University of Amsterdam, there is no reason to cancel the Pride. 🏳️‍🌈

While Pride is set to take place at the end of this month, “sex takes place all year round,” he says. Amen to that!

Moreover, De Vries highlights that Pride hasn’t led to an increase in STD infections in the past. Hence, there’s no reason why it should lead to a spike in monkeypox infections either.

“It’s much better to use these kinds of events to inform people about this outbreak. How to recognise it and what to do about it. That is much more effective than saying: this is not happening and we have contained the outbreak. It doesn’t work that way,” he elaborates.

What do you think about the Netherlands vaccinating against monkeypox? Tell us in the comments!

