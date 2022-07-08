The Netherlands is the first EU country to get this cool new car tech

Wrong-way drivers, obstacles on the road, or ambulances nearing at full speed…none of these traffic hazards will be an issue anymore with Safety Priority Services (SPS). 🚨

SPS is an innovative warning system that is currently being developed by six different manufacturers and supported by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, says NU.nl.

This stunning tech innovation can be built into cars and navigation systems to help warn drivers about traffic hazards ahead! The best part? The Dutch will get it first. 😎

How will it work?

At the moment, manufacturers ANWB, Be-Mobile, Hyundai, Inrix, Kia, and TomTom are looking to develop SPS — and integrate it into their car and navigation systems.

SPS aims to warn users about potentially dangerous situations ranging from wrong-way drivers to accidents or obstacles blocking the road. However, other potential traffic disruptions such as hail storms or approaching ambulance and police cars are also taken into account.

The idea is that the six manufacturers as well as its users will feed the SPS with information about what’s happening on the road.

Still in the early stages

The SPS is still in development and is not expected to hit the international market before 2025. At the moment, test runs are only being made in the Netherlands.

The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure says that the SPS trials are a way of preparing for new EU-wide traffic and safety legislation that’ll come into effect in 2025.

