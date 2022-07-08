Bag brigade! 16,000 suitcases left stranded at Schiphol Airport

Just as we thought the situation at Schiphol couldn’t get any worse, about 16,000 suitcases are piling up inside (and outside!) the Dutch airport. 😨

The rising amount of abandoned luggage is due to the current staff shortage in the bag handlers department.

One baggage worker explains that this issue of mismanagement is because a big amount of airport staff was fired during the pandemic and is now being replaced by temporary and part-time workers.

Just how bad is the situation?

A group of baggage employees told the NOS that there are about 16,000 suitcases in Schiphol and only 100 to 200 suitcases on average are being collected per day by their rightful owners.

While this may seem like good news, there are still tens of thousands of suitcases left on the grounds. 🧳

How is this happening?

The overall chaos at Schiphol has travellers waiting in queues for several hours and eventually missing their flights due to mismanagement or cancellation.

Due to these circumstances, many of those passengers’ suitcases have to be removed from the plane they were supposed to board.

Even though baggage handlers may try their best to sort out the problem, the combination of staff shortages and extreme accumulations of suitcases has them completely swamped.

