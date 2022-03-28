Basking in the sun on Dutch terraces the past couple of days has been pure bliss.

But unfortunately, all good things come to an end — at least when it comes to good weather in the Netherlands.

After today, the weather is going to do a complete 180, reports RTL Nieuws.

🌨 Chances of snow

So, what’s changing? Expect temperatures below 10 degrees, lots of clouds, rain showers, and potentially even wet snow towards the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

As if that wasn’t already enough of a throwback to winter, Leander de Wit from Buienradar also tells RTL Nieuws that “it will probably freeze during the week, especially in the east of the country.”

☀️ Sunniest March on record

This is going to be a stark contrast to the weather we’ve been enjoying the past weeks. No wonder — March 2022 was the sunniest on record, reports RTL Nieuws.

With a total of 211 hours of sunshine as of last Friday, March 25, it topped the previous record holder, March 2014, which had 208 hours of sunshine in total. ☀️

The sun and mild temperatures go hand in hand with low precipitation. As a result, March 2022 might also become the driest March ever recorded.

