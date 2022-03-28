Florence, Bologna and Copenhagen to join night train destinations from the Netherlands

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Birds-eye-view-of-Florence-in-Italy-Tuscany
Choo-Choo! 🚂 Good news for all of those wanting to travel sustainably this summer — GreenCityTrip introduces four new night trains to Florence, Bologna, Copenhagen and Gothenburg.

What’s more romantic than travelling on a night train? Stunning views, a low-carbon footprint and the noise of a rattling train journeying through Europe soothing you to sleep. 😍

After the introduction of sleeper trains taking you from Amsterdam to Zurich or Amsterdam to Prague, you can now add Italy and Denmark to your travel bucket list 2022, says Treinreiziger.nl.

🇮🇹 Florence and Bologna

The night trains to Florence and Bologna will both be available from September 2022 onwards. Here are the available dates you should highlight in your calendar:

Destination20222023
BolognaSeptember 1, 15, 29
October 14, 22
November 3		February 21
FlorenceSeptember 15, 29
November 3		February 21
March 1, 16

Both trains will take you from Amsterdam to Italy in five days. The first and last days are travel days, where you can sleep on the train.

Prices range between €200 to €229 at the moment for both destinations, which is a real steal if you ask us. 😎

🇩🇰 Copenhagen and Gothenburg

Looking for some Scandinavian charme this autumn? Think: colourful houses, the smell of cinammon buns and breath-taking fjords? Then you might want to chose a night train to Denmark over Italy!

Luckily for you, GreenCityTrips has added to new destination to the list: Copenhagen and Gothenburg. Here are the dates for 2022. 👇🏻

Destination2022
CopenhagenJuly 28
November 17
GothenburgJuly 28
November 17

These train journeys are a bit more expensive. Both trips in July are currently selling at €319 to Copenhagen and €529 to Gothenburg.

But don’t fret! Off-peak season you fair a bit cheaper. In November, you’re looking to pay €309 and €289 respectively.

Are you planning to take a nighttrain to either Denmark or Italy this year? Tell us in the comments!

Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

