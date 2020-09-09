Seven Dutch universities have made their way into the top 100 of The World University Rankings 2021 from Time Magazine. We humbly grant that effort from the tiny Netherlands an ‘A’!

Universities across the world are assessed across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, with 13 performance indicators in total.

Global performance

The highest-ranked Dutch university was not TU Delft, home of the Delft Hyperloop, as it has been in previous years. Instead, Wageningen University & Research took the top spot in the Netherlands, coming in at a global equal 62nd place. It was closely followed by Amsterdam University (66th) and Leiden University (equal 70th).

While US universities dominate the rankings, holding eight of the top 10 positions, Chinese universities are also making a climb to the top. The UK’s University of Oxford can officially claim first place. However, the Netherlands didn’t choke on the test, ranking fifth overall for representation in the top 200.

Check out the rankings of all the Dutch universities that made the top 200 below.

Dutch university rankings

B est represented countries in the top 200

Were you surprised by the results? Did your university make the cut? Tell us in the comments below!