Think tropical: 30-degree weather is on its way to the Netherlands!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/scheveningen.html?filter=all&qview=358618580

It seems like the Netherlands will receive a hefty dose of southern European weather very soon. How hefty? We can expect temperatures to reach as high as 30 degrees, if not more! ☀️

Meteorologist Alfred Snoek from Weerplaza predicts the Netherlands will soon experience tropical temperatures, as a wave of hot air from Spain comes to the lowlands. 💨

“Definitely 30 degrees”

Snoek tells the AD to think of tropical levels of heat: “it will certainly reach 30 degrees Celsius here. Maybe more.” 🔥

Dutch meteorologists predict a high-pressure area in the Atlantic Ocean will split, with the eastern half drifting towards the European mainland.

This allows the heat from southern Europe to flow toward the country. With expected temperatures of at least 40 degrees in Spain and Portugal, 30 degrees in the Netherlands doesn’t seem so unlikely. 👀

Looking into the future

However, the biggest question is whether the high-pressure front will draw the heat from the south that far north. Meteorologists at Weerplaza say the chances are 65% to about 70%, based on current increases in temperature.🌡

The most recent weather maps suggest this wave will begin in the second half of July. In any case, next week we can already expect fresh breezes and temperatures up to 25 degrees! 😎

Do you enjoy the warm weather? How do you manage the heat? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

